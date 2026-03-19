AEW Dynamite - 3/18/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

Love them or hate them, The Young Bucks are a tag team who are dream opponents for many wrestlers working today. They are guaranteed to put on a great show nearly every time they get in the ring, making them a hot ticket for duos in their generation, while also being a big enough name to be a draw for the generations that came before them. Matt and Nick Jackson have wrestled virtually every major tag team of the 21st century that you can think of, except one, and that match doesn't seem too far away now.

For as much as I'm not that high on Adam "Cope" Copeland as a singles guy in the big 2026, I can certainly get on board with him and Christian Cage having that nostalgic run in the AEW tag team division this year. Edge and Christian are always remembered as being one of the best tag teams of their generation, despite only really being active for around three years, which sounds insane considering how much they're talked about. An entire generation of duos passed them by as they went off on their solo journeys, but now that they are back together, they can finally have standout matches with the biggest names of the current crop of talent, and The Young Bucks are at the top of that list.

But first, Cope and Cage need to get past FTR, the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have faced Cope and Cage, but their match at AEW All Out in September 2025 was more of a personal grudge than anything. Now the gold is involved, and you just know that Tony Khan would love nothing more than to have some five-second poses on "Dynamite" with Cope and Cage as champions. They're challenging FTR for the straps at Dynasty, which is in Canada, so you know who's going over there (just look at who won at All Out for spoilers), and with the Jackson brothers starting a story arc where they are hard-working Christian boys who want to reach the top of the mountain again, it sets up The Young Bucks vs. Cope and Cage for the AEW World Tag Team Championships perfectly.

It's a match that all four of them have wanted for a while, so you know that when it happens, they will have their working boots on. If they're up for it, maybe even make the eventual feud ender a TLC match at Wembley, really make it feel like a generational dream match. We've seen FTR and The Young Bucks enough. Let's have some nostalgic fun since we were robbed of The Hardys legacy run in 2022.

Written by Sam Palmer