WINC Watchlist: Rhea Ripley's Greatest Matches

After spending most of 2019 wrestling Bianca Belair and getting her first taste of the main roster, Rhea Ripley finished the year by having an opportunity to dethrone Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Title. Coming into the match, Baszler had become the second-longest reigning NXT Women's Champion, having held the gold for 416 days. However, with "The Queen Of Spades" preparing for a full-time main roster call-up, Ripley was positioned as the star who could finally defeat one of the most dominant competitors "WWE NXT" had ever seen, and did so in one of the best matches of her career.

Witnessing Ripley and Baszler stand face-to-face with each other was always a treat, as the heavy offense in the match was like watching two behemoths collide with each other. Although the various submission holds and multiple Riptides were thrilling enough for a title match, the audience in attendance truly elevated the contest, as they were unglued for almost every near fall. However, seven years later, the final seconds of the match, when Mauro Ranallo's iconic line of "The tide has turned" after Ripley hit an Avalanche Riptide on Baszler to win, is still one of the best moments in "NXT" history.

Today, the match is still viewed as Ripley's ascension into a main event star on "NXT," and she would eventually follow in Baszler's footsteps when she joined the "WWE Raw" roster a year later.