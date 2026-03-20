Why Former UFC Champ Anderson Silva Turned Down Fight On MVP's Rousey-Carano Card

UFC legend Anderson Silva turned down a fight for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions' Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano card because he is joining the police academy in April.

Silva is looking to become a police officer in the Beverly Hills Police Department at the age of 50, having carved a 34-11 (One no-contest) MMA record, formerly a UFC Middleweight Champion, a Hall of Fame inductee, and a 4-2 record in boxing.

Silva's last defeat in boxing came against Paul, and he told Ariel Helwani that he had been invited to fight alongside fellow losers to the MVP promoter, Nate Diaz and Mike Perry, on the upcoming May 16 card.

Silva said that Nakisa Bidarian had invited him to fight either kickboxing or MMA, but because he is in the process of joining the police he wants to put all of his focus into that. He did continue to say he has two more fights in him, but only boxing, as he does that not have it in him to train in MMA again. In terms of dream opponents, he said he would like to fight Chris Weidman and Hayato Sakurai.

Weidman beat Silva twice, capturing and retaining the UFC Middleweight Championship in 2013 via Punch-KO and TKO through leg injury.