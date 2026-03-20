Chuck Norris, MMA Icon & WWE Guest Star, Dies At Age 86

Chuck Norris has died aged 86, as confirmed by his family on Instagram.

Norris was known best in the worlds of martial arts and acting, and he served as a special outside enforcer at WWE Survivor Series 1994. Prior to his Hollywood career, Norris spent time serving as an airman in the United States Air Force.

After his service, he went on to win several championships and founded his own discipline, Chun Kuk Do. And as a black belt in Karate, Taekwondo, Tang Soo Do, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Judo, he went on to train Hollywood stars in martial arts, appearing in a minor role in "The Wrecking Crew" in 1968 to kick start an acting career that spanned decades. Norris became synonymous with strength and premiership for many, with his name becoming something of an adjective specifically in sports circles.

Norris was only celebrating his 86th birthday on Thursday in Hawaii, shown to be sparring with his friend. But reports emerged later to say he had been hospitalized following an undisclosed medical emergency, and had said at the time he was in good spirits.

His family announced on Friday morning that he had died.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard of his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve his loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us," the post read on Instagram.

Wishing condolences for the family and friends of Chuck Norris, and may he rest in peace.