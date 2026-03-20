WWE Pays Tribute To Chuck Norris, Survivor Series 1994 Special Guest Enforcer

WWE has paid tribute to Chuck Norris after his passing aged 86.

Norris' family announced his death on Friday morning after he had been hospitalized on Thursday following an undisclosed medical emergency.

Norris appeared in WWE as the special enforcer for Undertaker's Casket Match against Yokozuna at Survivor Series 1994. He was brought in as their feud lost the stakes of the WWE Championship, adding a little more excitement along with the stipulation.

During the match, Norris deterred Bam Bam Bigelow and King Kong Bundy from getting involved – as Vince McMahon said on commentary, "Chuck Norris is going to be tested" – though Jeff Jarrett was bold enough to try him. Norris dropped Jarrett with a headkick, and Undertaker went on to win.

WWE paid tribute to the man after his passing on Friday, describing him as: "A legend in the television and film industry with iconic projects such as Walker Texas Ranger, The Way of the Dragon, and many more, Norris became one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood with his martial arts background playing a key role in his films and shows."

WWE concluded in wishing condolences to Norris' friends, family, and fans. And may he rest in peace.