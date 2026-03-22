AEW Star Thinks 'Ship Has Sailed' For Dream WWE Match Between Roman Reigns & The Rock

Roman Reigns and The Rock are two of the biggest names of their respective WWE generations, and with a familial tie in the Anoa'i dynasty, their two egos were bound to clash at some point. After WWE WrestleMania 40, many fans believed that The Rock would eventually step up to Reigns after things went sour on both nights. The dream match has yet to materialize, though, and with no evidence that The Rock intends to return to the ring, while Reigns' schedule continues to shrink each year, it might never happen.

According to Jeff Jarrett, that could be for the best. "That tugs at the emotional heart strings, but at this point, ... I think that ship is long sailed now," he said on his "My World w/Jeff Jarrett" podcast. Jarrett believes that the match could've been great years ago as a passing-of-the-torch moment, but there's less incentive for either man to see the match through with Reigns in his position as a dominant part-timer.

Although there has been a tendency to book more nostalgia-based matches in Saudi Arabia, Jarrett isn't sure there is even demand there for Reigns vs. Rock at this point. "I don't think the Saudi folks, at this point, are in that lane," Jarrett said regarding the history of bringing back legacy wrestlers there. "My gut tells me no."

Interestingly, Jarrett held a much different opinion earlier this year, boldly proclaiming that this year's WrestleMania would be where Reigns and The Rock would finally have their match, but WWE's direction since has clearly soured the veteran on this dream match as well.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World w/Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.