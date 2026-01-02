WWE HOFer Thinks Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Will Happen In 2026

AEW's Jeff Jarrett has evaluated whether some big matches could happen in WWE, claiming that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could take place in 2026.

On the "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, host Conrad Thompson suggested three potential marquee matches for WWE in 2026: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther; The Rock vs. Roman Reigns; and Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. CM Punk. Jarrett considered all three before stating that the most likely scenario would be The Rock facing off against his cousin, Reigns — a match that has been years in the making.

"Out of the three, I can see Rock-Roman, and I think this will be the year," he said.

A match between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been in the works for several years and came close to happening at WrestleMania 40 before plans were changed and Reigns went on to face Rhodes. That was in fact the last time The Rock and Reigns were in the ring together, when the duo teamed up to defeat Seth Rollins and Rhodes on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, a day before "The American Nightmare" finished his story. Reigns was a heel at the time, but with him now positioned as a babyface, a clash against "The Final Boss" could finally happen.

Jarrett also believes that Punk and Austin could share a ring together, which is another match that has been teased in the past, but he believes that the two legendary stars could team up.

"Punk-Austin, never say never. I could see them teaming together in some type of [match]. I don't know."

Austin last wrestled at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he faced and defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. Reports from last year had stated that "The Texas Rattlesnake" is interested in one more match, following his in-ring appearance at "The Show of Shows" in 2025.