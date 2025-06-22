WWE HOFer Stone Cold Steve Austin Reportedly Open To Possibility Of One More Match

Pro wrestling fans were shocked to see Stone Cold Steve Austin return to the wrestling ring and get physical at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. However, it seems that "The Texas Rattlesnake" could lace up his boots once again, if recent reports are to be believed.

As per "Fightful Select," they had heard from sources within WWE that Austin may yet have another match in him, after his return to WrestleMania earlier this year. The report claimed that the WWE legend could actually wrestle and not just ride his ATV or cut a promo, in the future. The "Fightful" report stated that Austin is willing to consider wrestling once again under the "right circumstances."

As expected, many wrestlers in WWE are itching to get in the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer, but it seems that CM Punk could be the likely opponent if Austin does indeed make a return, as per the report. Previous reports had claimed that WWE wanted Austin to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in 2023, but that didn't come to fruition.

Austin did make an appearance earlier this year, on the weekend when his match with Bret Hart was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He appeared in the arena alongside the rest of the Hall of Fame inductees, while also riding his ATV to the ring — and accidentally crashing into the barricades — to announce the night's attendance.

Austin had teased a match with Punk when talking about having another match last year, calling the WWE star a friend. Earlier this year, the legendary star admitted that he's happy with his match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, where he emerged as the winner, and once again opened the door for a potential return to the ring for the 60-year-old star.