WWE's Stephanie McMahon Remembers Kindness Of The Late Bray Wyatt

Former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) sadly died in August 2023 at the age of 36. The memories of his kindness, however, continue to live on.

During a recent episode of "What's Your Story?", former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon recalled a thoughtful gesture Wyatt extended to her right before one of her rare in-ring appearances. "I was about to go out and work, which was not my strong suit, and I was always so nervous before a match because I would never want to make our business look bad," McMahon said. "That was always my biggest concern because I'm not [a wrestler]. I don't have the chops that everybody else has. I was so nervous. I always get really, really nervous, but it was Bray who had just come back and he was standing at the curtain. He could tell. He knew what I was going through just by looking at me. He just kind of gave me a little look [of reassurance] and he gave me the knuckles. I was like, alright, I'm gonna be okay. He was amazing and generational."

McMahon did not specify when and where this backstage interaction with Wyatt took place, though context clues suggest it may have been during WWE's 2014 SummerSlam event where she faced Brie Bella directly after Wyatt defeated Chris Jericho. McMahon emerged victorious in her bout as well thanks to Nikki Bella laying out her twin sister.

Both McMahon and Wyatt were generational talents of the pro wrestling business, with McMahon's father and grandfather prominent promoters. Wyatt's father is WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.