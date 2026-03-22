WWE NXT's Ricky Saints Wants To Get Into Acting, Says He Could Play Marvel Characters

WWE stars of the past such John Cena, The Rock and Dave Bautista have all found themselves a career in Hollywood, with other current professional wrestlers such as Becky Lynch and MJF recently getting involved in the industry, and now another name has expressed interest in shifting from the ring to the big screen.

Last month, Saints appeared in Season 3 of The CW's "Wild Cards," and during a recent interview with "KRON 4," the former NXT Champion stated that he envisions an acting career for himself after he's finished with professional wrestling.

"My body won't be able to do this forever. So, for those who hate hearing it, yes, I want to get into acting. Who cares? I love acting. I loved "Wild Cards." I loved the whole experience. I thought it was really good, and it really gave me a sense of something that I'm able to do after this life is over. And so, the hope is more of that to come. And the network, they loved me. They really did. They enjoyed me. They cherished me."

After explaining that his fans also praised him for his acting work thus far, Saints claimed that he would ideally like to play two specific Marvel Comics characters in the future.

"I've always said I think I could play a really good Gambit. I just need to learn how to throw cards and shuffle a deck. But yeah, that's like the top of the list. If I can get Gambit, it's a wrap, or Blade. Imagine me as Blade. I think I look good in Leather."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "KRON 4" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.