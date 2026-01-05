AEW Star MJF Details Future Hollywood Ambitions

Since becoming one of AEW's most recognizable stars over the last five years, MJF has received numerous opportunities outside of professional wrestling, with acting being one of his main priorities when he's not competing inside the squared circle. Friedman first appeared in A24's "The Iron Claw" playing to role of Lance Von Erich, which was unfortunately cut from the theatrical release, but shortly thereafter he scored the part of Gordie in "Happy Gilmore 2." Next year, MJF will be featured in the Action/Comedy film "Violent Night 2" starring David Harbour, and during a recent interview with "Mostly Sports," the AEW World Champion revealed that he's aiming to become one of the best wrestlers turned actors as his career progresses.

"I would definitely like to continue on the trajectory of my acting career. So far, I've done three movies. All of them were big budget films and all of them increased my amount of dialogue and screen time and little by little I'd like to continue doing that. I'd like to be a part of that Mount Rushmore of wrestlers turned actors like Batista, [John] Cena and The Rock and I look forward to being next up."

MJF also stated that he'd like to appear alongside Batista, John Cena or The Rock in a movie, but continued by naming an A-list star who's not a former professional wrestler that he'd like to work with in the near future.

"Those are the guys I looked up to as a kid. Outside of that, if I have to name specific actors, I'd say Timothee Chalamet. I love the fact that he respects this industry and I also think he's supremely talented."

