Update On MJF's Filming Schedule & Potential AEW Return

Former AEW World Champion MJF hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since losing a "Tables N Tacks" match against Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out on September 20. The "Salt of the Earth" said he was going away to improve himself and come back with a renewed focus, as he wants to be the man to dethrone current AEW World Champion Hangman Page. However, the real reason why he has been away from wrestling is that he is currently shooting another movie, and according to a recent report, it likely won't be the last.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that MJF has almost finished filming his parts for the upcoming "Violent Night 2," which is set to be released in December 2026. With that said, Sapp has also reported that a potential return date for MJF hasn't been confirmed, as it appears that former AEW World Champion has been truly bitten by the acting bug and is enjoying his blossoming acting career.

Even before he stepped away from the ring to focus on his acting, MJF had a very hectic schedule. Sapp reported that when filming for "Violent Night 2" began, Maxwell Jacob Friedman would travel between AEW tapings and the movie set, with the majority of filming taking place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. There haven't been any AEW tapings on MJF's schedule since All Out, but his filming schedule has picked up significantly. After Friedman wraps up his time on the set of "Violent Night 2," it's possible that he could jump into filming another movie that he is set to be a part of. Friedman will be part of the movie "Stranglehold" directed by Clark Duke, which will also feature established names such as Justin Long and Ashley Benson, as well people with links to the wrestling business such as Ryan Nemeth and former WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton.