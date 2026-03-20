Former WWE Star Ted DiBiase Jr. Found Not Guilty In Welfare Fraud Case

Former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. was found not guilty on Friday of all criminal counts in his Mississippi welfare fraud conspiracy trial after being accused of misappropriating millions of dollars intended for families in need. The son of WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, and former Legacy stablemate alongside Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, was indicted by the US Department of Justice almost three years ago. He was charged with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds.

According to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, jurors deliberated for around four hours. DiBiase Jr.'s trial began on January 6, though was halted for over a month shortly after it began, due to an illness suffered by his lead defense attorney. The Ledger reported DiBiase faced 13 counts, including four counts of money laundering and two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The former WWE talent pleaded not guilty to the charges and did not testify in the federal case. He faced up to five years in prison.

DiBiase Jr. spoke to local media following the conclusion of the trial, and a clip of his comments to WAPT News was posted to X. He said that the past seven years of "being slandered" had "about torn his family apart," and he was thankful it was all over.

Several high profile defendants were also initially named in the scandal, including "The Million Dollar Man" and his other son, Brett, as well as former NFL quarterback Brett Favre. As of January, DiBiase Jr. was the only defendant to stand trial. DiBiase Sr.'s friend, John Davis, the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, is alleged to have given millions of dollars in funds from the department to two companies owned by DiBiase Jr. and a nonprofit owned by DiBiase Sr.