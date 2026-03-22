WWE HOFer Sgt. Slaughter Says He Was Only Wrestler To Attend Iron Sheik's Funeral

WWE Hall of Famers Sgt. Slaughter and the late Iron Sheik had one of the then-WWF's most intense rivalries of the time, with the pair facing off numerous times in singles and tag team action in 1984, including during an infamous, and bloody, Boot Camp match. While they shared an intense storyline and rivalry in their heydays, Sheik touched many other stars throughout his lengthy career and continued appearances over the years. However, Slaughter recently revealed in an interview with News4Jax's "Going Ringside," that he was the only Hall of Famer present at Sheik's funeral, following his death at the age of 81.

"He was one of those guys that no matter how many times you knocked him down, he's back up looking you right in the eye," Slaughter said of his rival. "Two years ago, he passed. 2023, he passed, and I was the only wrestler at his funeral, which I thought was pretty horrendous. I was the only wrestler to go to his funeral. He lived in Atlanta, where all the wrestlers lived, so I thought that was kind of a slap in the face. [He did] so much not only for wrestlers, but for the professional wrestling business."

Years after their 1984 storyline, Sheik, as Col. Mustafa following his return to WWF after a haitus, would align with Slaughter. They would team with Gen. Adnan to take on Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1991 in a losing effort. Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, died in June 2023 of cardiac arrest.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Going Ringside" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.