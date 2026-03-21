Damian Priest & R-Truth Defeat MFTs, Win WWE Tag Team Championship On SmackDown

Damian Priest and R-Truth defeated MFT's JC Mateo and Tama Tonga to win the WWE Tag Team Championship during "WWE SmackDown."

Priest spent much of the bout under pressure from Mateo and Tonga, using sly tactics to keep him isolated on their side of the ring as well as moments of interference from Tanga Loa and Talla Tonga on the outside.

Priest eventually managed to tag out to Truth who cinched in an STF on Mateo before taking a chokeslam from Talla while the referee had his back turned. He kicked out of the subsequent pinfall attempt as the Wyatt Sicks emerged to continue their feud with the MFT. In the subsequent skirmish over the lauded "Wyatt Lantern," Truth managed to get Mateo up on his shoulders for an Attitude Adjustment, securing the winning pinfall and capturing the tag titles alongside Priest.

Truth is now a three-time Tag Team Champion, having held the title alongside Kofi Kingston and The Miz previously. Priest is also a three-time Champion, with both of his first two reigns coming alongside Finn Balor.