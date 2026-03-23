AEW's Kris Statlander Nearly Portrayed Pizza-Inspired Wrestler During WWE Appearance

Former AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander has been with All Elite Wrestling since the company's first year, but long-time fans of the "Cosmic Killer" will know that the same year she debuted for AEW, she also debuted for WWE. Simply going by the name Kristen, she teamed up with Karissa as The Brooklyn Belles to take on The IIconics for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the April 9, 2019 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Statlander was asked about her one and only WWE match during a recent episode of the "Insight" podcast, revealing that herself and Karissa were meant to have a very different gimmick than just being from Brooklyn.

"Originally, the team name was supposed to be the Brooklyn Pizza Connection, and we were supposed to be named Saucy and Cheesy," Statlander said, noting that she never got to find out whether she was going to be Saucy or Cheesy. "Those were the options, then it was The Brooklyn Belles and then just used our first names. But I was like 'It kind of would have been iconic to have been either saucy or cheesy,' and my only match there was a tag title match, so what a way to go in and go out right away. But now I have tag titles in AEW to go for, and maybe I'll be Saucy or Cheesy, or Garlic, or Oregano something like that."

Statlander went on to reveal that she had done some other extra work for WWE that never made it to air, but she was in attendance at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 as her former trainer, Brian Myers, won his first-ever match at a WrestleMania as Curt Hawkins, winning the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships with Zack Ryder. However, nothing ever came about in terms of an offer to join WWE despite her former trainer working for the company, and later on in 2019, Statlander got an email about working for AEW, which ultimately led to a full-time contract and she has been "All Elite" ever since.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.