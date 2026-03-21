President Donald Trump Promotes UFC White House Event, Republicans Clamor For Tickets

President Donald Trump is on the marketing train for UFC's White House card, Freedom 250, on June 14, and there are plenty of Republicans chasing tickets for the historic event. Axios published a report that quoted Trump as saying the event was the "hottest ticket I've ever seen," as donors, lobbyists, Congress members, and well-connected fans clamor for tickets.

The event will see 5,000 VIP seats on the White House South Lawn. Many of those tickets will go to military personnel, leaving just a couple thousand for the aforementioned well-connected. After getting inundated with requests, one source told Axios that they're sick of being asked about the fight.

It's further noted that "Republicans began flooding the White House with inquiries about VIP tickets almost immediately after the event was announced last summer;" "One senator asked to attend with their family;" "A GOP fundraiser close to the White House received dozens of direct messages on social media asking how they could get in;" and "Trump himself has been fielding ticket requests, a person familiar with the event prep said."

Dana White announced last week that 85,000 tickets will be publicly available for an outdoor viewing experience on the Ellipse just south of the White House grounds. The event will stream on Paramount+ in the US per the usual.

Organizers are reportedly still determining how the VIP tickets on the South Lawn will be distributed, with a Trump aide quoted as saying, "It's all very fluid." Another familiar with planning is said to have warned that "some of those jockeying for seats are likely to come away disappointed."