UFC Fight Night 270: Evloev Vs. Murphy Full Fight Card & Preview

UFC Fight Night returns to London, England this weekend on Saturday, March 21, emanating from the O2 Arena and headlined by Movsar Evloev versus Lerone Murphy at featherweight.

The 19-0 Evloev returns to the Octagon after extending his UFC record to 9-0 two years ago against former Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling. But opposite him will be home national Lerone Murphy, 17-0-1 in MMA and 9-0-1 in UFC, coming off of victories over Josh Emmett and Aaron Pico in 2025.

Melissa Mullins and Luana Carolina were also scheduled to fight on the card, but saw the bout canceled after Carolina weighed in eight pounds above the bantamweight limit. Ravena Oliveira weighed in half a pound too heavy for her strawweight bout against Shanelle Dyer, although the fight will still go ahead, presumably at catchweight, and her purse has been reduced as a result.

Michael "Venom" Page will be returning to England for a fight in the middle of the main card, facing fellow countryman Sam Patterson at welterweight. The co-main event is another featherweight bout between Luke Riley and Michael Aswell Jr..

The event will be available to watch for those in the US via Paramount+, as well as UFC Fight Pass and TNT Sports internationally. The prelims are due to begin at 1 PM ET and the main card at 4 PM ET.

Main card:

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy

Featherweight: Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell Jr.

Welterweight: Michael "Venom" Page vs. Sam Patterson

Light Heavyweight: Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Featherweight: Kurtis Campbell vs. Danny Silva

Prelims: