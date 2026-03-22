Eddie Hall Teases Summer MMA Return, Dillon Danis Fight

Former World's Strongest Man, Eddie Hall, has said he is looking to return to MMA for his second fight in the summer.

The 2017 World's Strongest Man winner has spent his post-Strongman career exploring different competitive and combat sports, arm wrestling Brian Shaw to defeat in 2024 and losing a boxing fight against fellow former World's Strongest Man and The Mountain from "Game of Thrones," Thor Bjornsson, in 2022.

He made his first foray into MMA with an unofficial Two-on-One spectacle against influencers Jamil and Jamel Neffati, knocking them both out to win, in 2024. And then last year he made his professional MMA debut against Mariusz Pudzianowski in Polish MMA promotion KSW, winning via ground-and-pound KO within the first 30 seconds of the bout.

Now he says that he is shaping to return to the cage later this year, hoping to have a big-name fight in June and then once more before the end of the year.

"I've got a big fight lined up later in the year, which I can't say just yet," Hall told "Duelbits" (via "Bloody Elbow"). "But keep your eyes peeled. I'm hoping to have a big-name fight in June and then again before the end of the year."

Hall named Dillon Danis as a potential opponent, specifically for his controversial nature in the sport.

"I really want to fight Dillon Danis, he's got to be the most hated guy in MMA. I can't believe how arrogant he is. He says that he seriously thinks he can take me, but he's deluded. Danis is definitely running scared. If he wasn't, then he would've signed a contract to fight me by now."

Danis has a 3-0 record in MMA, fighting for Bellator and Misfits, and lost a boxing exhibition to Logan Paul after getting disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct. He is due to wrestle former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion Colby Covington at RAF 07 later this month.