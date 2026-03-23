AEW Collision Results 3/22 - World Trios Titles On The Line, Ciampa Vs. Rush

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday" on March 22, 2026, coming to you from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California!

After an exciting night of action last night, we're back for Night 2 of "Collision". Coming off of a tag title win at Revolution, Divine Dominion will be in action.

During the 21-Man Blackjack Casino Royale on Zero Hour, Lio Rush made his return with a new look and it seems the Blackheart has come to AEW. He will take on Tommaso Ciampa.

Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy picked up a win at Revolution alongside Darby Allin and they'll team up again tonight when they take on Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson.

JetSpeed and Mistico defeated Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis to become Trios champions one week ago. Tonight, they'll defend the titles against the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander, El Clon, and Konosuke Takeshita.