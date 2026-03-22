Third-Generation Wrestler Reportedly Signs With WWE

It's true what the opening lyric of Cody Rhodes' theme song says, "Wrestling has more than one royal family." And now, we're witnessing the second and third generational wrestlers hone their crafts and potentially exceed their family's past milestones. That said, it appears that Marie Malenko, the daughter of WCW, ECW, and WWE alumnus, Dean Malenko, has officially signed with WWE.

According to BodySlam+, the third generation star took part in a tryout for WWE in Orlando last month. Previously, she went through the pipeline to this eventual signing by making her pro wrestling debut in Japan through Pro Wrestling NOAH on February 2, where she participated in a three-way tag team match with Sofia Sivan. A few days later, she was featured as a singles star in Dream Star Fighting Marigold, where she worked in several competitional contests. The first was on February 7, where she and Seri Yamaoka ended in a time limit draw. The next day, she reigned victorious in her first career win against Rea Seto. In the recent past, both Marigold and NOAH have worked with WWE, providing pathways for current and future stars like Marie.

Now that the ink has dried, the question is: can Marie surpass her father and current AEW producer's "Man of 1,000 holds" and become the "Woman of 1,001 holds?"