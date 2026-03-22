AEW's MJF Says He Wants To Be Fourth Person On Wrestler-Turned-Actor Mount Rushmore

Hulk Hogan might have paved the way for pro wrestlers to transition into Hollywood, but even the "Hulkster's" success was limited to cameos, minor roles, B-movies, and television series, as things like Roddy Piper's starring turn in "They Live" were essentially an oddity. It wasn't until Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson broke into cinema and both Dave Bautista and John Cena followed in his footsteps to all establish themselves as actors in roles not associated with pro wrestling.

Because of this, AEW World Champion sees Johnson, Bautista, and Cena as the Actor-Wrestler Mount Rushmore, but proclaims that the fourth spot will be his someday.

"I love wrestling and I love acting equally," he noted during an interview on "TMZ's Inside The Ring." "I feel I should, and can, and will be that fourth head on that Mount Rushmore of Professional Wrestlers Turned Actors."

Notably, all three wrestlers turned actors only transitioned to Hollywood after already achieving success in WWE, while MJF seems to be building his acting chops alongside his AEW career and at a much younger age.

"I want to do both, and I know for a fact I can do both successfully, and I'm excited to do so," he said.

At the time of writing, MJF has already starred in "The Iron Claw," "Happy Gilmore 2," and "Violent Night 2," which is currently in post-production and set for release later this year. Currently, it's unclear what his role will be in the movie, but as a sequel to the first "Violent Night," it'll undoubtedly be another Christmas action black-comedy film.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.