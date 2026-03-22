Sareee Says WWE Run Was 'Most Difficult' Time In Her Pro Wrestling Career

Former IWGP Women's Champion Sareee debuted in WWE back in early 2020 as 'Sarray,' primarily wrestling on "NXT," with a stint in "NXT UK" and several "WWE 205" matches as well. Unfortunately, she parted ways with WWE in 2023, before finding her footing in the promotion.

In a recent interview with "Tokyo Sports," Sareee looked back at her time with WWE.

"That was the most difficult period of my pro-wrestling career," she admitted, citing how both a stacked roster and the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in her struggling to get picked for matches. "I couldn't compete as much as I wanted to."

During her run, Sareee's gimmick was changed to a high school girl-themed character, which she expressed her dislike for. "I went with the intention of bringing strong women's professional wrestling from Japan, but it was painful because what was required in reality was different," she recalled, claiming that the entire experience stressed her out and that she began to binge-eat desserts, developing acne as a result. "Still, I did my best in my heart. Looking back now, it's all become experience that has nourished me, so not a single moment was wasted."

On her return to Japan, Sareee admitted that she felt challenged to return to her home country after achieving nothing in the U.S., but realized she needed to do what she loves instead. "I've been striving to become the strongest in the Japanese women's pro-wrestling scene, which is where it all began for me," she proclaimed. (Translation via "Fightful").