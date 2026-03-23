Jon Jones On UFC's Offer For Alex Pereira Fight: 'Our Fight Was Worth More'

Jon Jones maintains that he was in negotiations to return at the UFC White House card, saying that he was offered up to $15 million for a fight against Alex Pereira.

Pereira is going to be fighting on the Freedom 250 card on the South Lawn of the White House in his first heavyweight bout against Ciryl Gane. It will be for the Interim Heavyweight title, with Lineal Champion Tom Aspinall currently out of action, though Aspinall only became champion last year once Jones had retired – going on to make that first defense against Gane and sustaining his eye injury.

Jones had since stated his intention to come back, specifically to fight on the White House card, and had said ahead of the announcement of the final card that he was in negotiations. Dana White came out afterward to dismiss that notion, prompting Jones to say that not only were talks underway, he was lowballed in those talks and would like his release if there is no intent to bring him back.

Offering more on the matter as he fielded questions on social media, Jones went further to say that he was willing to take much less than what he had asked for to fight Aspinall – which was said to be $30 million. But UFC would not go further than $15 million, and he felt like the fight was worth more.

"Was ready, willing and physically able to step in. I was willing to take substantially less than the Aspinall ask but they wouldn't budge one dollar over $15m. I felt like our fight was worth more."

was ready, willing and physically able to step in. I was willing to take substantially less than the Aspinall ask but they wouldn't budge one dollar over $15m. I felt like our fight was worth more. https://t.co/u9ISd2bD07 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) March 21, 2026

For his part, Pereira was confident when speaking to Ariel Helwani that he and Jones will fight in the future. He didn't see a world where the UFC releases Jones and reasoned that he was one of the only options left for him. Jones has not fought since making his record 28-1 (1 NC) with a TKO over Stipe Miocic in 2024, completing the one and only defense of his Heavyweight title, having captured the title against Gane the year before.