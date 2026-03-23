Dana White Confirms Unsuccessful Talks For Nate Diaz UFC Return

Dana White has confirmed talks were held with Nate Diaz about a potential UFC return before he joined the MVP Rousey-Carano card in May.

Diaz will be returning to the sport on May 16 with a fight against fellow UFC alum Mike Perry, having last fought in a 2022 win against Tony Ferguson, ending a 15-year run with UFC as he entered free agency.

There had been much support for Diaz to be brought back to the promotion, and when it was announced that he had been signed to the MVP event, it was reported that there was interest to bring him back, but there was a belief that he may have dashed any hopes of reconciling.

White was asked about that following Fight Night during the press conference on Saturday, to which he confirmed that there had been talks, believing that Diaz simply got a better deal, and they had not spoken since.

"Yeah he came in and met with me a couple of weeks ago," White said. "We had a good time and I think Nate just got an offer he couldn't refuse. I haven't talked to him since then. But I'm happy for him."

In a follow-up, White was asked if there would be any issue bringing Diaz back in the future. He remained non-committal in that regard.

"I don't know," he shrugged. "Let him do his thing, and we'll see how the fight plays out. We'll see what happens."

Joe Rogan only recently said that Diaz was standing to make $10 million+ through this return to fighting. It would be difficult to believe UFC would better that offer for the 40-year-old veteran.