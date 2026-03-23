Max Holloway Wants UFC Rematch With Conor McGregor

Max Holloway expressed his desire to rematch Conor McGregor amidst talks of his comeback to the UFC.

Holloway lost the BMF Championship to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 earlier this month, with Oliveira securing redemption for his injury-induced TKO loss to Holloway in 2015. And now having failed twice in the last three years to recapture the Featherweight title against Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway is looking at a redemption story of his own 13 years in the making.

"Conor's there. Conor got one over me, he's talking about coming back, I'm coming off a loss," Holloway said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. "I know a lot of people are worried about the weight and this and that. But if he doesn't want to cut weight, then I don't want to cut weight. We can do it at any weight to be honest. It's just about getting it back, you know. So, at the end of the day, that'll be a fun fight. We see what happens, we see what way UFC wants to go and that's all we can do."

Holloway continued to say the fight would be fun, it excites him, and he doesn't feel that weight would be an issue. McGregor last fought at lightweight in 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier after breaking his ankle on a leg kick. He has not fought at featherweight since 2015, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC title. Holloway last fought at lightweight against Oliveira, having moved up divisions to win the BMF title in the first place. He has never fought at welterweight, unlike McGregor.