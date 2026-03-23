UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre Wanted To Become A WWE Wrestler, Praises WWE HOFer

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre said he wanted to become a WWE Superstar before MMA entered the equation.

St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the greatest competitors of all time as a former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Champion, having notched the most successful title defenses in the former division. He retired after his last fight, a victory over Michael Bisping for the Middleweight title, which in itself came four years after his previous bout, with a 26-2 record.

However, he revealed on the "Danny Jones Podcast" that he had considered professional wrestling before mixed-martial-arts was even a thing.

"Growing up, I wanted to become a WWE wrestler," he explained. "MMA did not exist. I wanted, but I'm too small. I'm not big enough. At the time, they were big. All the wrestlers were minimum 200, maybe 30 pounds and plus."

"Now they want, sometimes more athletic guys, maybe smaller," he continued. "But before, they were all big guys. Heavy, big guys. Like, it was, yeah, I didn't have the physique. I could have maybe got on steroids and get there. But I didn't want to, I didn't want to take the risk."

And one might say that game recognized game as St-Pierre named Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart as his favorites. Albeit, with a little more praise geared towards "The Heartbreak Kid."

"Shawn Michaels, man. Bret Hart, you know? These guys were my favorite. I love Shawn Michaels because he was the perfect villain at one point. You know, he was the guy everybody loved to hate, and he was very good to sell opponents' shot, to make his opponent look good. Which is very important. To be a good wrestler you need to make your partner look good, that's like an exchange. 'I make you look good, you make me look good.”"