WWE Legend Shawn Michaels Names Only Match That Could Rip Him Out Of Retirement

Though his much-maligned tag team match alongside Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker at Crown Jewel in 2018 is now firmly established in the rear view, many still wonder about a "one more match" scenario for The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Though, clearly, there are hurdles to overcome if that were ever to take place (namely, the fact that he's 60 years old and firmly entrenched in the role of Senior Vice President of Talent, Creative, for "WWE NXT"), perhaps the biggest sticking point would be making sure to choose the right opponent for one last dance with "Mr. WrestleMania."

In a conversation with "Gorilla Position," posted to X, Michaels was asked who a dream opponent might be for one last match at WrestleMania. Without hesitation, "HBK" called out another WWE superstar, now nearing retirement himself, in AJ Styles.

"I think the one we really want to see is me and AJ," Michaels said. "That's [who] I go with." Styles, of course, is a seasoned veteran but being around the talent in NXT gives Michaels plenty of opportunity to get tantalized by the temptation of tangling with the new generation as well. "[As] more talent comes along, you start looking at them," he said. "I go, 'Oh, boy! I could do cool stuff with him, I could do cool stuff with him.' But I think AJ and I [have] similar styles and stuff like that, so I always feel like that would be one people would want to see."