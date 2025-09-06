Backstage Update On AJ Styles' WWE Contract Status

"The Phenomenal" AJ Styles will be celebrating his 10 year anniversary as a WWE Superstar in January 2026, having achieved basically everything there is to achieve in the company. However, Styles' WWE journey could very well be over shortly after that journey if his current contract situation is to be believed.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported earlier this year that Styles' WWE contract was supposed to expire at some point during the summer, but the former WWE Champion looked to have signed a one-year extension with the company, something that was backed up by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. At the time, there was no word on when he signed the extension, meaning that its expiration was unknown.

Now, a new report from Fightful Select has revealed that Styles' current deal is up around February 2026 according to sources close to the man himself. WWE are reportedly hopeful of retaining Styles' services after February 2026, especially considering that it would mean Styles would be out of the company during the road to WrestleMania 42 in April.

With all that said, WWE are going to evaluate his situation closer to the time, as well as his general interest in staying with WWE as an active performer, something that has been a topic of discussion in recent years. Styles has been very open about the idea of retiring in the near future as he looks to spend more time with his family, and a cryptic post on social media that was posted earlier today hinted more at the possibility of retiring than anything else. However, those retirement talks have died down for the time being, and Styles has been a regular on "WWE Raw" feuding with Dominik Mysterio over the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

If Styles does opt to enter the free agency market, there will naturally be interest from other companies, particularly All Elite Wrestling given his history with many of the people who helped form the company such as Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, as well as people like Will Ospreay still calling "The Phenomenal One" a dream match of his.