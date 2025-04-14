AEW's WIll Ospreay Names Current WWE Star As Favorite Wrestler

AEW star Will Ospreay recently shared who his favorite wrestler is, and it may be surprising to some that it is someone who works for WWE. In a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," Ospreay talked about the wrestler who has inspired him the most in his career.

"My favorite wrestler in the world is AJ Styles, right? I was a big TNA guy, huge TNA guy, loved the six-sided ring. And there's one person in AEW who has a connection with AJ ... I want to face the guys that AJ faced – Samoa Joe. I've never got in the ring with him, and I feel like that's the guy that's gonna push me not to think of my aerial offense, but to think about standing my ground and throwing bombs with him."

Ospreay's career path looks a lot like what AJ Styles did before him. Both grew their star status in New Japan Pro Wrestling before signing with bigger American wrestling companies. AJ Styles ended up in WWE, while Ospreay joined AEW earlier this year.

Ospreay notes that he wants to wrestle the same people who made AJ Styles great, so he can improve his own skills.

"I feel like if you asked AJ, he performed at his best against Joe. Not only because they were best mates, but he pushed him in a physical sense. For me to become anywhere near the athlete that AJ was, I need to face the guys that made him."

For Ospreay, having a match with Samoa Joe isn't just another fight—it's an important step to becoming as good as his hero AJ Styles.

