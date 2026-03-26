Eric Bischoff On Randy Savage & Bret Hart In WWE: 'There Was Something Missing'

"Oooh yeah!" You didn't know where "Macho Man" Randy Savage or Bret "The Hitman" Hart was coming from. But what you did know was that you were entertained on where it could lead to. While many have put these two men on the Mount Rushmore of "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be" in professional wrestling, it seems what one had the other lacked or wasn't able to obtain during their in-ring tenure, according Eric Bischoff, who was fortunate enough to work with both men during the height of their careers in WCW.

"I don't think Randy had that quality that the audience would have embraced as a long-term megastar, a Rock, a John Cena, an Undertaker, [Hulk] Hogan, [Ric] Flair," the WWE Hall of Famer described on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "It had nothing to do with talent. He was amazing. He was so unique. He was so gifted in so many ways. But there was that something that was missing. Don't know what it is."

As for the Canadian dynasty, Bischoff noted that Hart was a top choice for many wrestlers to work with because of his professionalism and how devoted he was to the unwritten rule of protecting your opponents throughout a match. However, he believes the former five-time WWE and two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion lacked an indescribable presence, presumably, the entertainment aspect that Savage had.

"Bret Hart was so good from a technical perspective," Bischoff praised. "Bret was just not born with that one thing that kind of put you into that star category. You can call it charisma. You can call it whatever you want. It's a presence. You either have that presence or you don't."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.