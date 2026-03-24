AJ Lee To Defend WWE Women's Intercontinental Title Vs. Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 42

AJ Lee will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship in a rematch against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 42, following their latest confrontation during "WWE Raw."

Lee returned to the company for the first time in over a decade last year alongside her husband, CM Punk, to feud with Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins. And completed her return to the ring with a win alongside Punk against Lynch and Rollins at Wrestlepalooza in September.

She further secured victory with her team over Lynch and hers in Women's WarGames at Survivor Series, and the feud continued into the new year. Lee beat Lynch in their first singles match at Elimination Chamber in February, capturing the Intercontinental Championship.

Lynch attacked Lee after her defense of the title during last week's "Raw," beating Bayley, and that led into Monday night's show with her emerging to run down her rival and the fans. Sure enough, Lynch was interrupted by the emerging Lee and had to retreat, and Lee then went on to make the challenge for them to have a rematch at WrestleMania.

Lynch laughed and said that the champion had fallen into her trap, and this is what she always wanted. But Lee was unwavered by that and promised to beat her once more.