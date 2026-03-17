Bayley Reflects On The 'Magic' Of Her WWE Raw Match Against AJ Lee Despite Losing

For the first time since 2013, Bayley and AJ Lee collided in the ring as the latter defended the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on "WWE Raw" this week. Much like their first encounter, Lee emerged victorious. Coming out of this one, though, Bayley felt an extra special energy lingering in the air.

"Friendship aside...I've told the story many times and I promise I'm not over exaggerating. But if I never had the conversation with AJ back in 2013 where she told me to stay true to who I am, I don't know if I would've made it this far," Bayley wrote on Instagram. "I don't even know if I would've made it past my first month in NXT. So, losing the match sucks. But sharing the ring again with someone who saw me for who I was, uplifted me, believed in me, and has supported me ever since, that was the magic. (I texted her earlier and said I didn't want to send a novel. Because I was embarrassed and here I am.) THAT is the magic that'll keep me fighting to find another road to WrestleMania. Because if I'm staying true to who I am, THEN I CAN'T STOPPPPPPPPPPPP."

Alongside her heartfelt reflection post, Bayley attached a number of images of her latest in-ring battle with Lee, which ended with "The Role Model" tapping out to the Black Widow. Afterward, Bayley and Lee then embraced as a sign of respect and their long-standing friendship. With that in mind, Bayley's post also included a demand that Lee never leave WWE so they can laugh while watching backstage monitors together at old ages.

Bayley earned the aforementioned title opportunity by outlasting five other women in a gauntlet match last week. Where she and Lee will each go from there has yet to be seen.