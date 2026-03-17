AJ Lee Taps Out Bayley, Retains Women's WWE Intercontinental Title On Raw

AJ Lee retained the WWE women's Intercontinental Championship after a bout with Bayley on "WWE Raw." The latter won a gauntlet match last week to earn the right to challenge for the title.

To start off the match, Lee rolled up Bayley three times. Bayley pinned Lee, but the champ kicked out and connected with a crossbody and followed with a dropkick that sent her opponent to the outside. Bayley worked Lee's arm and Lee responded with a standing Sliced Bread.

The challenger hit a Bayley to Belly for a count of two and a half. Bayley and Lee exchanged blows from their knees. Lee took Bayley down with a Shining Wizard. Bayley countered the Black Widow with a sidewalk slam and ascended to the top turnbuckle for an elbow, but Lee rolled away. She then locked in the Black Widow until Bayley tapped.

Following the match, Becky Lynch attacked Lee and tossed her down the ramp into barricades along the way. She stomped her repeatedly until she was pulled away. Lynch had the IC title in her hands and charged at Lee, taking her out with the title before dropping it on her and walking away.