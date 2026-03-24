Sid Eudy (AKA Sycho Sid) Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame 2026 Legacy Induction

So far, AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, Demolition (Ax & Smash), and Dennis Rodman are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year, and on Tuesday, the next name to be part of the 2026 class was announced.

This morning, WWE CCO Triple H took to social media to reveal that Sid Eudy, also known as Sycho Sid, will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame as part of the Legacy Class.

"No matter which moniker you knew him by, Sid's intensity was palpable across the ring and through your TV screen. A multi-time champion in @WWE and WCW, and a two-time #WrestleMania main event, it's a pleasure to announce that he will take his rightful place in the 2026 Legacy Class of the #WWEHOF."

No matter which moniker you knew him by, Sid's intensity was palpable across the ring and through your TV screen. A multi-time champion in @WWE and WCW, and a two-time #WrestleMania main event, it's a pleasure to announce that he will take his rightful place in the 2026 Legacy... pic.twitter.com/7CDqthAftr — Triple H (@TripleH) March 24, 2026

During his 30-year career, Sycho Sid was a two-time WWE Champion and a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. In 1992, he main evented his first WrestleMania against Hulk Hogan, and five years later, he would close WrestleMania again against The Undertaker. Although he had many notable battles against the likes of Bret Hart and Roddy Piper, arguably his most memorable matchup was against Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series 1996 when he won the WWE Championship, with nobody forgetting his iconic entrance to the ring at Madison Square Garden.

After being an active competitor in WWE and WCW for nearly 15 years, Sycho Sid would compete in promotions such as Great North Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance and Memphis Wrestling before retiring in 2017. In August 2024, Sycho Sid sadly passed away at the age of 63 after battling cancer for several years.