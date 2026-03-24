WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Valiant Announced For One Last Match At 83 Years Old

There's an old saying that wrestlers never truly retire. Quite a few wrestlers have even "retired" multiple times. Many of them can't resist the urge to get back in the squared circle in front of cheering (or booing) fans one last time. Next month, it'll happen again as the "Boogie Woogie Man" Jimmy Valiant will have what he says is his final match.

Although the WWE Hall of Famer is retired, he has wrestled several times since 2022. On April 25, the 83-year-old will have one last match for NAWA Championship Wrestling at a high school in Lancaster, SC. His last match was a six-man tag match in NAWA. It has not been announced his last opponent(s) will be.

In a press release, Valiant spoke about his final match. "Yes, this will be my final dance. I've retired before but this is truly my last dance. I'm honored to hang up my boots after 62 years of wrestling pro. I had over 15,000 matches and drove 6 million miles on U.S. highways, plus flying getting to those matches."

Valiant also noted that this match will mark seven decades that he has wrestled. "I want to dance down that aisle to my theme song, "Boy From New York City" one last time to make wrestling in 7 decades from 1964 to 2026 a reality for me."

NAWA promoter, Michael Elliott, spoke on the historic match. "We are honored to have this moment be a part of NAWA. This will truly be a historic evening."

In his career, Valiant held an array of titles including the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship, NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Championship, and the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship five times. Although he was a Southerner, he was billed from New York City and feuded with Jerry Lawler in Memphis. Valiant also trained former two-time AEW Men's Heavyweight Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page.

Tickets to see Valiant dance one last time are now available for purchase.