When you’ve wrestled for 40-plus years, you can safely say that you have done everything. Ricky Morton is one of those guys. The 65-year-old, alongside Rock ‘N Roll Express partner Robert Gibson, has won countless tag team championships all over the world, and to this day the two are still going strong. As such, Morton has seen many talented wrestlers come and go, and there’s one guy today he’s particularly proud of: “Hangman” Adam Page.

Morton expressed his admiration for the former AEW World Champion with an unprompted post on Twitter early Monday morning.

“I’m still so proud of ‘Hangman’ Adam Page,” Morton tweeted. “I watched him grow up in this industry. From sharing a merchandise table. Asking for advice to get better. Watching him and Kerry wrestle in the ring before the show starts. Those memories are like gold to me.”

Page, who was born in West Virginia, spent the bulk of his early career wrestling in the Carolinas, where Morton and Gibson starred in the 1980s while working for Jim Crockett Promotions. Page was also trained by ’80s star Jimmy Valiant, an early opponent of Morton when the two competed in Continental Wrestling Association in their home state of Tennessee.

While Page can take pride in Morton’s approval, the AEW star has found himself in a bit of a rut recently, having lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk at AEW Double or Nothing and a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door. His most recent match was at the AEW Royal Rampage match on “AEW Rampage”, where he was eliminated by eventual winner Brody King.

As for Morton, fans will be able to see him at Starrcast V weekend, where he’ll be part of “Ric Flair’s Last Match.” He will team with his son, Kerry Morton, to take on AEW stars Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson; Gibson be in the Mortons’ corner, while Arn Anderson will corner Pillman and Anderson.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]