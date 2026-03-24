Full Card Announced For Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano Fight

MVP has announced the full card for its first MMA event on May 16, headlined by Ronda Rousey versus Gina Carano and streaming on Netflix.

Already announced ahead of time were clashes between UFC alums Mike Perry and Nate Diaz at welterweight, as well as former UFC and PFL Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou's return to the cage against Philipe Lins.

The newly announced full card saw a heavyweight contest between another former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Junior Dos Santos, and reigning Karate Combat Heavyweight Champion Robelis Despaigne.

KSW Lightweight Champion Salahdine Parnasse will face Kenneth Cross and Muhammad Mokaev will face Adriano Moraes at flyweight.

Lorenz Larkin will face Jason Jackson at welterweight, Aline Pereira will face Jade Masson-Wong in a 130-pound catchweight bout, David McGoyan will face Albert Morales at featherweight, Namo Fazil will face Jake Babian at welterweight, and Chris Avila is scheduled to fight a to-be-determined opponent at a 165-pound catchweight.

🚨MVP ANNOUNCES FULL MMA CARD🚨 MVP makes it official. The full MMA card is here...Saturday, May 16th live globally on Netflix from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.🍿 🇺🇸 Rousey vs 🇺🇸 Carano

🇺🇸 Diaz vs 🇺🇸 Perry

🇨🇲 Ngannou vs 🇧🇷 Lins

🇫🇷 Parnasse vs 🇺🇸 Cross

🇧🇷 Dos Santos vs 🇨🇺... pic.twitter.com/Vsjgp6p6lq — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) March 24, 2026

The event will be hosted in the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and marks the first time since its founding in 2021 by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian that Most Valuable Promotions will hold an MMA event. It will also be the first MMA event to stream on Netflix, with the return of Rousey for the first time in a decade and Carano for the first time since 2009.