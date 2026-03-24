Jorge Masvidal Says UFC Stopped Talks With MVP For Spot On Ronda Rousey Netflix Card

Jorge Masvidal revealed that he was originally offered Nate Diaz's spot on the MVP-promoted Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano card streaming on Netflix in May.

The full card boasts the likes of former UFC Heavyweight Champions Francis Ngannou and Junior Dos Santos, the former fighting Philipe Lins and the latter facing the reigning Karate Combat Heavyweight Champion Robelis Despaigne.

Nate Diaz also marks his return to MMA with a fight against fellow UFC alum Mike Perry, though Masvidal said on his "Death Row MMA" YouTube channel that the spot originally belonged to him.

"So I got offered a fight on this card, I had a very nice offer from Netflix. But UFC had other plans for me," he said, continuing to explain that the MVP talks led to UFC's laying out their plan for him to him.

"I was talking to Nakisa [Bidarian, MVP co-founder], I get along very well with Nakisa, nothing but love for him for even thinking of me and calling me up and stuff. But it just didn't work out. So I had the first offer before they gave it to Nate. And I desperately wanted to take the fight. But UFC has a good plan for me, and they told me the plan. I like it and we're gonna see it through now."

Masvidal has not fought in UFC since a 2023 loss to Gilbert Burns, marking his fourth in a row since 2020, his last win coming against Diaz in 2019 for the BMF Championship. Since 2023, Masvidal fought Diaz to a Majority Decision loss in boxing in 2024, and had a grappling match scheduled against Shara Magomedov for Hype FC earlier this month, but that was canceled.