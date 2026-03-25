Jesse Ventura: Donald Trump Got Into WWE HOF For Stopping Vince McMahon Investigation
Jesse "The Body" Ventura takes exception to President Donald Trump's inclusion in the WWE Hall of Fame.
The former Governor of Minnesota, wrestler, color commentator, actor, and Navy frogman has always been critical of Trump over the years and that sentiment reared its head during his appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."
Ventura was shown a clip from WrestleMania 20 in which he said the country could need a wrestler in the White House in 2008. That prompted Piers Morgan to remark that Trump had been inducted into the Hall of Fame before taking office, leading Ventura to entirely dismiss that notion.
"I feel that simply I was doing my job, I was doing what I was asked to do at the WWE," Ventura said. "Trump being a Hall of Famer is a tragedy, this guy has never been in the ring. I got a good friend, Ken Patera, Olympian, first man to overhead press 500 pounds. 25 years in the wrestling business. Kenny Patera is not in the Hall of Fame. Donald Trump does not belong in the wrestling Hall of Fame."
Ventura continued to say, "When I was referring to putting a wrestler in the White House, I was talking about me, not him."
Morgan pushed back on that and said he had been quite ambiguous, and Ventura replied, "I was the former Governor of Minnesota. I'm the only real former wrestler. I don't include him. He's only in the Hall of Fame because he stopped an investigation against Vince McMahon [for] sexual stuff."
McMahon did resign from WWE and TKO as a result of a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him in January 2024, having already resigned before when it emerged he had used company funds to pay for NDAs related to such misconduct and was being investigated by the DOJ and SEC – as well as the FBI, per plaintiff of the lawsuit Janel Grant.
Trump was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013, and was first sworn into office in 2017 until 2021, with his second term beginning in 2025.
Jesse Ventura calls 2024 assassination attempt a 'blade job'
The conversation about Trump also saw Ventura suggest that the President had staged the assassination attempt in July 2024 by Thomas Crooks. Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service snipers after killing one victim and injuring two others.
Trump was wounded on the upper side of his right ear. Morgan said he believed Trump was heroic for getting back up and saying "fight, fight, fight," after the attempt on his life. To which Ventura said: "Oh yeah, right, right. You ever hear of a blade job?"
Morgan asked whether that was a suggestion that the shooting was staged, and Ventura said, "I don't know. Where's his scar today?"
Morgan then reiterated that he thought Trump was heroic on that day, with Ventura replying then that Trump had "accomplished what he wanted out of you guys."
Ventura also said that he was working on something involving him potentially going to Washington to confront Trump directly, though he declined to share details. He went on to cut something akin to a promo about it.
"We withstood the onslaught of the Gestapo in Minnesota... Well, now Minnesota is secure. We've repelled the onslaught from Trump. Now it's time for us to go on the offense. Maybe it's time to send the Navy SEAL to Washington. Maybe it's time for a showdown between the Vietnam veteran and the draft dodger."
Morgan pressed if that was meant to be a physical confrontation, to which Ventura circled back to the Hall of Fame: "He's in the Hall of Fame. Let's both get in the ring. After all, he's in the Hall of Fame, isn't he? Even though he's never, ever had a match. Do you think he'd have the guts to do that?"