Jesse Ventura: Donald Trump Got Into WWE HOF For Stopping Vince McMahon Investigation

Jesse "The Body" Ventura takes exception to President Donald Trump's inclusion in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former Governor of Minnesota, wrestler, color commentator, actor, and Navy frogman has always been critical of Trump over the years and that sentiment reared its head during his appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

Ventura was shown a clip from WrestleMania 20 in which he said the country could need a wrestler in the White House in 2008. That prompted Piers Morgan to remark that Trump had been inducted into the Hall of Fame before taking office, leading Ventura to entirely dismiss that notion.

"I feel that simply I was doing my job, I was doing what I was asked to do at the WWE," Ventura said. "Trump being a Hall of Famer is a tragedy, this guy has never been in the ring. I got a good friend, Ken Patera, Olympian, first man to overhead press 500 pounds. 25 years in the wrestling business. Kenny Patera is not in the Hall of Fame. Donald Trump does not belong in the wrestling Hall of Fame."

Ventura continued to say, "When I was referring to putting a wrestler in the White House, I was talking about me, not him."

Morgan pushed back on that and said he had been quite ambiguous, and Ventura replied, "I was the former Governor of Minnesota. I'm the only real former wrestler. I don't include him. He's only in the Hall of Fame because he stopped an investigation against Vince McMahon [for] sexual stuff."

McMahon did resign from WWE and TKO as a result of a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him in January 2024, having already resigned before when it emerged he had used company funds to pay for NDAs related to such misconduct and was being investigated by the DOJ and SEC – as well as the FBI, per plaintiff of the lawsuit Janel Grant.

Trump was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013, and was first sworn into office in 2017 until 2021, with his second term beginning in 2025.