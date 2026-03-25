TNA World Champion Santana Providing Back Up At WWE NXT NYC Show

Mike Santana will be teaming with OTM against Dark State's Osiris Griffin, Dion Lennox, and Saquon Shugars during next week's "WWE NXT" in New York.

Santana last wrestled on the brand during TNA x NXT Showdown in October last year, winning alongside the rest of Team TNA.

But on Tuesday's show he appeared as OTM filmed a backstage promo addressing Dark State, with whom they have been feuding for a while; Santana was introduced via satellite call, the TNA World title draped over his shoulder as he declared he would be in New York next week to fight alongside Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

OH YEAH! 🙌 OTM has enlisted the TNA Champion Mike Santana for their Six-Man Tag Team Match against DarkState NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/WYvSjCPHnF — WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2026

Dark State will be wrestling their first match since losing the NXT Tag Team titles to Vanity Project in February, and having each been dispatched by Tony D'Angelo over the past few weeks. They did beat OTM while the champions in January, and OTM have not won a match since December.