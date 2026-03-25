WWE NXT Title Four-Way Set For Stand & Deliver

Joe Hendry will defend his NXT Championship against three others at Stand & Deliver, with Robert Stone declaring that he, Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, and Tony D'Angelo will all fight in fatal four-way to close "WWE NXT."

D'Angelo was wrestling Saints in the main event of Tuesday's show, with Saints flanked by Page as part of their recent alliance to both become two-time champions – while simultaneously disagreeing on which titles they should be vying for. Ultimately, D'Angelo got the win via disqualification as Page got involved in the match, hitting a chop block and initiating a two-one-one attack.

Hendry then ran down to the ring to make the save, clearing the ring alongside D'Angelo before hitting him with a Standing Ovation for leaving him behind last week. Meanwhile, Saints and Page had a hold of the NXT title belt on the outside of the ring and were tussling for it.

The camera then panned to Stone backstage, who confirmed that after what had happened in the main event the due course would be a fatal four-way between them for the title. A contract signing will be held during next week's show in New York.