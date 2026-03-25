Ex-UFC Star Mirko Cro Cop Says He Received Offer To Fight Francis Ngannou In Comeback

MMA legend and UFC alum Mirko Cro Cop said that he was offered an opportunity to fight Francis Ngannou in May, though he didn't confirm the offer came from MVP.

Ngannou will be fighting Philipe Lins in the co-main event of the MVP MMA card on May 16, which will be headlined by Ronda Rousey versus Gina Carano and stream on Netflix. There had also been talks of a fight between Ngannou and Rico Verhoeven, but Verhoeven will instead fight Oleksandr Usyk in boxing for the WBC Heavyweight title on May 23.

Cro Cop said in an interview with "RMC Sport Combat" that he had been approached to fight Ngannou as well, and at the age of 51, retired as of 2019 having suffered a stroke, he laughed and could not take it serious. He said that he was approached by a "serious guy" who is the "CEO of one big organization."

"I said, 'What do you mean, did you say fight? Did you use the word fight or did you use the word playing cards, chess, swimming, running? You mean fight?' ... I started laughing," he said. "If I had to fight now and they said make me a list from the worst to the best that you will fight, of course Francis Ngannou will be the last one that I fight."

Cro Cop jokingly said he would have asked for $500,000 for himself and $19.5 million to give to his mother for the expression on her face when he tells her about it. He said that the fight would have been at too short of notice in May anyway, and he didn't understand why so much money was being thrown about.