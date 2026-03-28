AEW Performer QT Marshall Comments On Anthony Ogogo's Progress In Pro Wrestling

Former Olympic boxer-turned-pro wrestler Anthony Ogogo made his debut in AEW relatively early in the promotion's life, facing off against Cody Rhodes in a controversial Double Or Nothing 2021 bout. For various reasons, Ogogo has appeared infrequently on AEW TV after that, though he's seen more regularly in Ring of Honor. According to QT Marshall, Ogogo has continued working to improve through that entire stretch.

"Anthony, like a lot of people in wrestling – if they're not on TV every week, they wonder what they could do better," Marshall said on the "What Happened When" podcast. "It's not for a lack of trying, let's put it that way. ... Real nice guy. I think it's very hard for someone like him because he's used to boxing, and ... if you win, you win."

Marshall was involved in Ogogo's feud with Rhodes, with Marshall requesting to work with Ogogo as tag team partners in order to see how he looked in the ring. Looking back on that time period, Marshall recalled giving Tony Khan a warning regarding the storyline.

"I just remember telling him ... it's a huge spot for someone pretty new," he said. Marshall clarified that he wasn't trying to worm his way into Ogogo's spot on the card, but was instead concerned about his growth as a wrestler. "I just think he got a little bit too much, too early maybe. It's hard to go backwards once you're there. But he hasn't given up. He's trying the best he can."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.