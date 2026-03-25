WWE Unreal Nominated For Multiple Sports Television Awards

The 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards is just two months away, and the docuseries "WWE Unreal" on Netflix has been nominated in three different categories.

On Wednesday morning, WWE took to social media to share that "Unreal" is up for Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized, Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form, and Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty.

#WWEUnreal on @netflix has been nominated for 3 Sports Emmy Awards! 🏆 Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized 🏆 Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form 🏆 Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty@OmahaProd @NFLFilms @Skydance pic.twitter.com/xP5RFZ2PWk — WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2026

Last year, the popular Netflix series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" won Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized, "Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience" captured Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form, while the event "Noche UFC" took home the gold for Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty. The only other Emmy nomination that WWE received prior to "Unreal" was for "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair" for Outstanding Long Documentary.

With "Unreal" debuting in 2025, season 1 of the show wasn't eligible for the Sports Emmy Awards last year, making this May's ceremony the first time the show has been nominated. This year, "Unreal" will be up against productions such as Netflix's "Quarterback" and returning winner "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" for Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized. As for Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form, "Unreal" is pitted against HBO Max's "Saquon" and "We Beat the Dream Team," while facing Nickelodeon and CBS for Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty.

Following the announcement, WWE CCO Triple H took to social media to comment on "Unreal" receiving three Emmy nominations.

"WWE: Unreal's nomination for three Sports Emmys is a testament to the work and dedication of every single individual @WWE whose work makes us run. Also, a massive thank you to our partners who helped bring this show to life and congratulations to all involved in the show and its production."

WWE: Unreal's nomination for three Sports Emmys is a testament to the work and dedication of every single individual @WWE whose work makes us run. Also, a massive thank you to our partners who helped bring this show to life and congratulations to all involved in the show and its... https://t.co/L4w92qZtaP — Triple H (@TripleH) March 25, 2026

The 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will stream live from the Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on Tuesday, May 26.