Ariel Helwani Says Conor McGregor UFC Return Locked In Unless 'Something Disastrous' Happens

Ariel Helwani said that it would take "something disastrous" for Conor McGregor not to return to UFC during International Fight Week.

McGregor has not fought since 2021, beating beaten by TKO both times against Dustin Poirier, the second of which saw him break his ankle on a leg kick. And his initial return scheduled for June 29, 2024, against Michael Chandler was cancelled after McGregor pulled out with a toe injury.

After failing to disclose his whereabouts for drug testing on three occasions in 2024, he was handed an 18-month suspension from MMA retroactive to the date of his failure; he is now eligible as of March.

McGregor has said he is in talks to return to UFC, either at the White House event or in the summer, and since the former has been announced. It's down to the summer for him to make his awaited return.

Ariel Helwani has said that will likely come during International Fight Week, specifically July 11, unless something disastrous happens.

"The UFC needs Conor McGregor now more than ever, and they have to do everything in their power to make his return happen. It appears everything is trending in the right direction," he wrote. "At this point, I think it's safe to say that something disastrous would have had to happen if he's not fighting on July 11."

He added, "I thought Max Holloway's comments over the weekend said it all. Max is a very smart guy – I wouldn't be surprised if he's trying to tell us something here."

The UFC needs Conor McGregor now more than ever, and they have to do everything in their power to make his return happen. It appears everything is trending in the right direction. At this point, I think it's safe to say that something disastrous would have had to happen if he's... pic.twitter.com/QfD6bc99ro — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 23, 2026

Holloway said that, after losing the BMF Championship to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326, he would like to have a rematch with McGregor. He cited his initial loss to the Irishman in 2013, and said he would be willing to do the fight at any weight to make it happen.