Former UFC Star Alistair Overeem: 'I Believe CTE Can Be Healed'

Alistair Overeem was quizzed about the neuro-degenerative disease that looms over every fighter whether in UFC, boxing, or elsewhere.

Speaking to "Uncrowned's" Tris Dixon, Overeem was asked about cognitive function and CTE. He said he hasn't spoken to any experts about it, though he is going to have discussions with a brain performance center to take tests. It was noted that this would be "in part to help create awareness for the center."

"But am I afraid of my own CTE? No. No. I'm not afraid," he said. "I'll tell you. I think our body has a regenerative capability, if your body is in the right state – and that is what I'm focused on every day."

He said he makes use of ice baths, saunas, dieting, and fasting, as tools to that end. "I believe very strongly that if you're so much immersed in all these intermittent lifestyle hacks, your body is very much imbalanced and your regenerative capacity will just increase dramatically. And yeah, CTE can be healed, avoided. That's what I believe."

At present, there is no strong scientifically-backed evidence to support the idea CTE can be healed. Any and all treatments are geared towards managing symptoms and improving quality of life, rather than reversing damage done.

Overeem fought 94 times throughout his fighting career, becoming the first fighter to hold World titles in kickboxing and MMA at the same time, and challenging for the UFC Championship on one occasion.