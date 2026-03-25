Bully Ray Has 'No Doubt' That Midnight Express Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame

The wrestling world lost Dennis Condrey of the Midnight Express, the legendary tag team of the early 1980s, at age 74 on March 21, and since the news broke, various stars have been remembering the talent following his death. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray questioned why Condrey and the Midnight Express aren't in the WWE Hall of Fame, as he fully believes they should be honored.

"I despise when guys and gals have earned the right to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and then they're not when they're living, but then the WWE decides to induct them when they're dead. What's the f****** point?"" Bully Ray said. "The Midnight Express, and let's talk about the most famous version of the Midnight Express, which is Condrey and [Bobby] Eaton, along with Jim Cornette. There is no doubt that they should be in the WWE Hall of Fame, and should have been in the WWE Hall of Fame a long time ago just for their contributions to tag team wrestling."

As of this writing, WWE has not announced Condrey and Midnight Express for the 2026 class. Sid Eudy, also known as Sycho Sid, was announced as a posthumous induction to the Hall of Fame, known as the Legacy Class, on March 24.

Condrey established the Midnight Express in 1980 with "Ravishing" Randy Rose and Norvell Austin, and formed a new version of the stable in Mid-South Wrestling alongside Eaton, with Cornette as their manager. Different iterations of the team would work in WCW and Jim Crockett Promotions, in addition to Mid-South, throughout the '80s. Condrey would wrestle on the independent scene through 2011.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.