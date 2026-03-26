UFC Star Conor McGregor Announces Return 'To Save Fighting Again'

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to confirm that he is returning to the UFC imminently.

McGregor has not fought since 2021, suffering back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier and sustaining a broken ankle in the second of those fights. He had initially been scheduled to return last year against Michael Chandler, but pulled out of the fight with a toe injury and has since been suspended for failing to report his whereabouts for testing.

That suspension was lifted as of this month and McGregor said he was in talks with the UFC to return, either at the White House card in June or some other time in the summer, and the White House card was announced without McGregor.

Ariel Helwani said earlier this week that it would take something disastrous for McGregor not to return to UFC on July 11 – International Fight Week. And then McGregor took to Instagram to confirm that the rumors circulating were true, though in typical McGregor form it came with a monologue:

"The rumors are true! Mr. Confidence returns to save fighting again! Call your grandma! Nanny we did it! Watch and pay me. F*** you pay me. You fat Irish pr*** you don't have my money I put your brain to sleep. See ya's in the Casinos after, the Mac loves yas all, I got loves for yas all it's an honor it's light work it's easy. FOR LIFE AND ETERNITY ITS MCGREGOR! BIG MONEY MAC DADDY MCGREGOR I EXPECT FAWNING OF THE HIGHEST FOR LIFE. I DO THIS FIGHT GAME EASY PEEZY. THE SOUND OF MY SHOTS OFF THE HEAD GO 'BING' in green dot laser form. Go BHB! Watch divine magic when I fight. Hey Paramount+ see you guys soon I'm so excited! And born ready. The Notorious. Conor McGregor."