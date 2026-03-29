Candice Michelle Thinks TNA Role Will Lead To Comeback

It was revealed earlier in March after weeks of rumors that former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle had returned to professional wrestling by the way of a new job at TNA. The company posted a video to social media showing Michelle signing a contract alongside Tommy Dreamer and TNA President Carlos Silva. No further details were made available at the time, but in a new interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Michelle revealed that Dreamer offered her a spot as an agent.

"It was like, 'Come and shadow me the first weekend, and the next weekend, you'll be an agent,'" she explained. "All I could think about is like, 'That is wrestling.' 'We're going to see if you're going to survive or not and if you can do it or not and throw them to the wolves. I was like, 'Okay. Let's go. I'm back."

The former WWE Diva said that while she hasn't been wrestling for the last 20 years, it doesn't mean she hasn't been doing the work. She left WWE in June 2009 and wrestled her retirement match on the independent scene, a victory over the former Victoria, Lisa Marie Vachon, in 2017. Michelle believes that this backstage role in TNA could lead to more.

"I think that this initial call was my hope spot," she said. "I think it's going to lead into my comeback... I was at WrestleCon and I was doing an appearance and my promotor had Dustin [Rhodes] on. Something [in me] said, 'Go up to him and tell him you want to wrestle again...' I just feel it coming. I don't know when it's coming, but it's coming."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.